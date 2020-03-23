(BIVN) – In a March 23 update posted at noon, the State of Hawaiʻi reported there are now 77 presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the islands, up 22 from yesterday. There are also 2 new cases on the Big Island, bringing the total number to 5.

There are 53 confirmed cases on Oʻahu, 11 on Maui, and 3 on Kauai.

Over 80% of the confirmed cases were residents returning from other areas, state officials say.

Four of those cases (5%) have required hospitalization. There have been no deaths reported in connection with the virus.

There have been 33,404 total cases detected in the U.S., according to a March 23 update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Lab Testing

More than 3,300 tests performed for people in Hawai‘i by private clinical labs to date. The DOH State Laboratories Division has tested 103 Persons Under Investigation (PUI) and 263 sentinel surveillance samples. The 263 sentinel surveillance tests have all been negative. These are representative samples taken from every county from people with flu-like symptoms who tested negative for influenza. Private laboratories are receiving steadily increasing numbers of test samples and this has created some delays in the processing of test results. Test results from private laboratories are currently taking approximately a week or more to complete and health care providers and their patients should expect results may take longer as demand continues to increase.

Governor To Make Third Proclamation, Tax Information

Governor David Ige will be holding a “Polycom News Conference” on a Third Supplementary Proclamation on COVID-19, and will be joined by Kenneth S. Hara, the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, as well as Rona Suzuki, the director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation.

Solid Waste Servce Closures on Monday

The Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management reported the following closures on Monday:

Hilo Scrap Metal and White Goods

Pāhoa Scrap Metal and White Goods

Keaʻau Greenwaste, Scrap Metal, and White Goods

Volcano Greenwaste, Scrap Metal and White Good

All services will be back up on Tuesday, March 24, the County says, with the exception of the Volcano facility, which is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, March 26.

DMV Closures

The Vehicle Registration & Licensing offices at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center (WHCC) and in Waimea were closed on Monday. The WHCC VRL office is expected to be open on Tuesday, March 24th, but residents will need to check the county website to confirm.



Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Postponed

From the IRONMAN Group Public Relations:

With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and based on the direction and recommendations of public health agencies and local authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Hawaiʻi triathlon, originally scheduled for May 30, 2020 has been postponed to August 15, 2020. All registered athletes of the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Hawaiʻi triathlon will be receiving an email with further information. In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future.

Hawaiʻi Gas Service To Continue

Hawaiʻi Gas wants to assure the community that they will continue to have gas service. Again, we are grateful for your excellent coverage on our continued service as well as other COVID-19 updates.

“To assist customers who are financially impacted by COVID-19 and unable to pay their gas bill, Hawaii Gas will not be interrupting their gas service through April 30, 2020. This special allowance period may be extended depending on the situation at that time,” the company said on March 19. “Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties can call the Hawaii Gas Customer Care Team, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., to discuss payment plan options.”

The number in Hilo is (808) 935-0021. The number in Kona is (808) 329-2984.