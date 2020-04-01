(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i National Guard has been partially activated and is standing ready to provide community support during the COVID-19 crisis, the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense reports.

According to a state update:

Airmen from the Air National Guard’s, Medical Detachment 1 are carrying out daily temperature screenings and health surveys for guardsmen on active duty. Their job is to make sure that guardsmen remain healthy for the duration of their deployments. Currently the guard is doing planning and logistics in support of the state and is prepared to take on any tasks as assigned by the governor.

In Hilo, a Federal Emergency Management Agency photo shows a shipment of medical Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, being received from the Strategic National Stockpile. The PPE will be sorted and distributed throughout Hawaiʻi, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and American Samoa.

FEMA says it is working with the state of Hawaiʻi, CNMI, Guam, and American Samoa to distribute PPE to areas battling care for coronoavirus patients.