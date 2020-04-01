Shipment of medical Personal Protective Equipment arrives in Hilo. (FEMA photo by Grace Simoneau)
Hawaiʻi National Guard Ready, PPE Arrives In Hilo
by Big Island Video News

Airman 1st Class Jolene Chun performing the daily temperature screening of Soldiers on State Active Duty (SAD) assigned to Task Force Oahu, March 30, 2020, Honolulu, Hawaii. Soldiers who volunteered to assist with the COVID-19 response are screened every morning by the HING CERF-P medical team to ensure everyone is healthy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)
(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i National Guard has been partially activated and is standing ready to provide community support during the COVID-19 crisis, the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense reports.
According to a state update:
Airmen from the Air National Guard’s, Medical Detachment 1 are carrying out daily temperature screenings and health surveys for guardsmen on active duty. Their job is to make sure that guardsmen remain healthy for the duration of their deployments. Currently the guard is doing planning and logistics in support of the state and is prepared to take on any tasks as assigned by the governor.
In Hilo, a Federal Emergency Management Agency photo shows a shipment of medical Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, being received from the Strategic National Stockpile. The PPE will be sorted and distributed throughout Hawaiʻi, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and American Samoa.
FEMA says it is working with the state of Hawaiʻi, CNMI, Guam, and American Samoa to distribute PPE to areas battling care for coronoavirus patients.
