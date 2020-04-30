(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is preparing its COVID-19 testing procedures for the reopening of the Hawaiʻi economy.

The Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson announced Wednesday that the State is preparing to publicly release its comprehensive plan on Disease Surveillance and Investigation. The State says the plan involves the medical community, schools, businesses, community health centers, and clinical laboratories.

“Strengthening our contact tracing capacity will also be key in implementing effective disease containment and control of COVID-19,” said Dr. Anderson. The health department is using technology to help streamline the process of contacting positive cases and conducting investigations.

In a Wednesday media conference – and later, a written news release – the Hawai‘i Department of Health detailed its new digital tool to enhance contact tracing and monitoring capacity. The DOH wrote: