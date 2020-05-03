(BIVN) – There were two newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, although the cumulative total did not change. As a result of data cleaning, officials say, two duplicate cases were identified and removed from the counts; one from Honolulu County, and one from Maui County.

Of the two new cases, one is on Hawaiʻi island, and one is a Lanai resident who was exposed to the virus on Maui island, and who will be remaining on Maui island for the interim, the state says.

17th Death Reported

From the State of Hawaiʻi:

Hawai‘i is mourning the passing of another kupuna that may be associated with COVID-19 infection. Dept. of Health Director (DOH) Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of another valued member of our community. COVID-19 is still a critical issue for everyone in Hawai‘i. Please follow social distancing guidelines and current emergency rules to help protect our most vulnerable people.”



DOH reports the 17th death is a woman, over 60-years-old, with underlying medical conditions. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April. COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing.



With the state’s infection curve flattening, and single digit new COVID-19 cases being reported in the past few days, Anderson and other state leaders caution we must not let our guard down. He said, “With the pending reopening of businesses, we urge everyone to continue doing what they’ve been doing – stay at home, unless it’s necessary to go out, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and wear masks. For now, this is our new normal, in order to protect each other and prevent the spread of the disease.”

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

For your information, the Food Basket will be conducting a food drop off service tomorrow, May 4th at the Naalehu Shopping Center. To the multitude of people and organizations contributed to this statewide food drop off program, Mahalo Nui Loa. This is the specialness of Hawaii.



For your information, drive thru testing will be conducted in Hilo at the Hilo Civic Center from 9 this morning till 1 this afternoon. Thank you Premier Medical, Hope Services, Bay Clinic, Hawaii National Guard, and Hawaii County Task Force for this free service. Testing will be conducted in Kona tomorrow at the Keauhou shopping center.



Be reminded the policies of stay at home, physical distancing, and gatherings remains in effect. These policies all have one major goal, that is to help stop the spreading of the virus or from getting it. This is why, you are asked to please wear a mask.

