(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks is re-opening “select parks and monuments across the state with an emphasis on social distancing and exercise, and continued restrictions on gatherings of any sort.”

The DLNR announcement aligns with Governor Ige’s emergency rules, as well as advice from the Hawai‘i Department of Health, state officials say.

Here is what is open and what is closed on Hawaiʻi island:

COMPLETE CLOSURE:

ʻAkaka Falls SP

Kealakekua Bay SHP

Kohala Historic Sites SM

Lapakahi SHP

Wailoa River SRA (closed for construction)

Wailuku River SP

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to remain locked)

Kekaha Kai SP

Kīholo SPR

Lava Tree SM

Kalopā SRA – hiking/equestrian trail access.

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access)

Hāpuna Beach SRA (except Waialea Beach Section)

MacKenzie SRA

Manukā SW

For a full statewide list, visit the DLNR DSP website.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case commented, “The department is excited to cautiously reintroduce State Park access to Hawai‘i’s residents in this unprecedented time of virtually no out-of-state visitors. However, conventional park activities such as parties, gatherings, picnics, setting up on the beach, and camping are still not allowed. This public use is strictly for mobile activities such as hiking and ocean use to support our residents physical and emotional health during the stay at home mandate. For this reason, certain frequently visited parks and access to them remain closed.”

“It is critical that people honor this intent and follow all social distancing practices and park area closures to eliminate gathering. State Parks strongly encourages residents stay within their own ahupua’a and neighborhoods rather than traveling across an island to another community’s remote State Park. Revenue losses require that certain gates remain closed. Inappropriate behavior and changing public health circumstances may require that certain parks be closed again, such as what has recently occurred at some parks on the mainland, “ added Curt Cottrell, DLNR Division of State Parks Administrator.