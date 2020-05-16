video by BIVN, audio from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense
No COVID-19 On Hawaii Island, Recent Case Was False Positive
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The cumulative total number of cases of COVID-19 identified on the Big Island is back down to 75, civil defense reported on Saturday morning.
(BIVN) – The newly identified case of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, reported on Friday by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, was a false positive, which means there is no active cases of coronavirus on the Big Island.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the number correction in a Saturday morning message, read for radio broadcast by Mayor Harry Kim. The mayor stated:
On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people tested positive remains at 75. All 75 have been cleared by the Department of Health as recovered, leaving no active cases on the Island of Hawaii.
It is understood that reports have been released of a new positive case for Hawaii Island yesterday by the Department of Health. This case was identified as a false positive by the Department of Health this morning. Again, for Hawaii Island, at this date, there are no active cases.
For your information, drive thru testing will be held in North Kohala today at Kamehameha Park. Hours are from 9 this morning until 1 this afternoon. Thank you Premier Medical Group and supporting agencies for providing this free service.
A drive thru testing will also be held in North Kona today at the Pottery Terrace. Hours are from 8 this morning until 12 noon. Thank you Aloha Kona Urgent Care for providing this free service.
Know that all policies of distancing, face coverings, cleanliness, and personal health remains in effect. Thank you for doing your part to keep Hawaii safe.
Thank you for listening and a humble and grateful recognition of all service personnel on this National Armed Forces Day.
