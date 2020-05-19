(BIVN) – Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School has found “an innovative way to connect teachers with students and families and keep the learning happening”, during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the closure of schools in Hawaiʻi and a shift to distance learning.

Waimea Middle School is showcasing its solution: Kokua Kits. School officials say school ‘ohana pooled resources from community partners, teachers and staff to deliver the kits, and recently recorded video of the process to share with a news release. The news release explains: