(BIVN) – There remains no active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island as of Wednesday, however four (4) new cases were reported statewide. Three (3) of the four (4) cases of coronavirus reported by health department are children under the age of 18 from a household with an adult case. The fourth individual reported today is an O‘ahu adult. One other O‘ahu case has been removed from the total count due to retesting which came up negative, officials say.

Governor David Ige held a news conference today on Oʻahu, and later provided this information on the resumption of interisland travel in a State media release:

At an afternoon news briefing, Governor David Ige announced further details on the reopening of interisland travel on June 16. Bottom line, the governor explained, travel will be different. Thermal screening at the airport will be required for all passengers and anyone with a fever of 100.4 of greater will be denied boarding. Prior to arriving at the airport, travelers will have to fill out a form that contains health screening questions and asks for information to allow for contact tracing. The governor is asking for patience as the new process is implemented and indicated interisland travelers should anticipate additional time needed at state airports. The form is required for all interisland flights, even those taken on the same day. “Lifting the interisland travel quarantine is possible because of the low case levels on all islands,” said Governor Ige. In the next few days the state will roll out a travel website that will have all the information interisland travelers need. A new travel website and interisland travel form will be available in the next few days.

During Wednesday’s news briefing, Hawai‘i Attorney General Clare Connors reiterated the two-step process that will be required starting next Tuesday for interisland travel: 1.) a mandatory travel and health form, and 2.) a screening with temperature check and a possibility of testing.

Tuberculosis (TB) Clearance Requirements Reinstated

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

Tuberculosis (TB) clearance requirements for childcare, school, post-secondary institutions and for food handlers have been reinstated effective June 1, 2020. These routine TB clearance requirements had been waived temporarily through May 31 to support COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation efforts. The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has resumed issuing clearances for these groups and now offers phone and email clearance for many people who may be eligible. The department continues to issue clearances for healthcare workers and patients in long-term care facilities.



“The Department of Health is now offering phone and email clearances for TB to those that qualify,” said Dr. Elizabeth MacNeill, chief of the TB Control Branch. “For those who still require walk-in services, we’ve implemented new policies and procedures to support social distancing measures and prevent the spread of COVID-19. We encourage everyone to call in advance to learn how to best use the services and obtain their clearance as conveniently as possible for childcare, school or work.”

Individuals seeking clearance may call the nearest office (below) to see if they qualify for a telephone clearance assessment or to make an appointment for a TB clearance. Calls are taken 7:45 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, except for holidays. On Hawaiʻi island, those numbers are:

Hilo: 974-6025

Kailua-Kona: 322-1500

Waimea: 887-8116 or 887-8117

To request a TB clearance by email, go to [this webpage] for instructions on completing a request to send to DOH.tbclearance@doh.hawaii.gov. The health department will provide an e-mail or phone response to requests within one business day, State officials say, adding that some people may be eligible to obtain a TB clearance without having to come into the clinic.

