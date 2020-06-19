(BIVN) – The annual Hawaiian cultural festival at the Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will not be taking place this year.

On Friday, the National Park Service made the announcement, following the COVID-19 pandemic-related guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities.

This year’s event – the 59th Annual Hawaiian Cultural Festival and Anniversary Celebration – would have taken place on June 27th and June 28, 2020.

The National Park Service wrote:

This difficult decision was made to protect the health and safety of the community as well as our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners. While this year’s event has been cancelled, you can still witness the wonder of previous Hawaiian Cultural Festivals virtually. Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will be releasing a video on June 27, 2020 to commemorate previous Hawaiian Cultural Festivals on our Facebook page.

The National Park Service says it “continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic situation and is using a phased approach to increase access to the park and park programs on a park-by-park basis.”

As of June 1, all hiking trails were opened for daytime exercise and outdoor recreational experience, and beach and shoreline areas were open for hiking, ocean recreation and fishing (with the exception of Keoneʻele cove at Hōnaunau which is closed to protect natural and cultural resources).

Restroom facilities, along with the Royal Grounds & Puʻuhonua, were also opened.

The park gates remain closed, and the park is only accessible to pedestrian traffic. All park roads and parking areas remain closed to vehicular traffic.

Also closed: the Visitor Center & HPPA Bookstore, Amphitheater, and Picnic Area. Entrance fees are suspended.