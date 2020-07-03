Hawaii COVID-19 Updates For Friday, July 3: 29 New Cases, One New Death
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - State officials issued a statement on Friday after the 19th death associated with COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi was reported.
BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases, and the Hawaiʻi health department map showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days by zip code.
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday at noon, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 975 cases.
There was also one new death reported today. It is the 19th death associated with COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi. Health officials stated:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health is reporting the 19th COVID-19 death today of an elderly adult on O‘ahu who was hospitalized with multiple underlying health issues. Governor David Ige expressed his condolences to the family and friends for their loss.
“Every COVID-19 death is an emotional reminder of the need for all of us to be vigilant and wear a face covering when outside our homes, physically distance ourselves from others and wash hands frequently,” said Gov. Ige. “It’s about protecting each other and allowing the state to reopen safely. We all have a stake in this and now is the most critical time to wear a mask.
According to the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center, there were twenty-five (25) cases diagnosed on O‘ahu, two (2) cases on Maui, one (1) case on Hawai‘i Island, and one (1) case diagnosed out of state.
At least 5 cases represent 3 new events and possible clusters, the health department says. The cases reported on O‘ahu are from various areas including Honolulu, Kailua, Mililani, Pearl City, Wahiawa, Waialua, Waianae, Kaneohe, Waimanalo, and Waipahu.
“As the state continues to reopen businesses and rebuild the economy, controlling the spread of COVID-19 will be the key to moving forward,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “Controlling the spread of the virus requires everyone to wear a face covering whenever they are out and avoid crowded places, closed spaces, and close contact with those outside of their household.”
The State of Hawaiʻi says there are now five (5) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island.
Passenger Arrival Numbers Increase
The number of passengers arriving in Hawaiʻi by air also went up, according to this information provided by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
Yesterday, 2,813 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. Yesterday marked 14 weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - State officials issued a statement on Friday after the 19th death associated with COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi was reported.
BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases, and the Hawaiʻi health department map showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days by zip code.
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday at noon, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 975 cases.
There was also one new death reported today. It is the 19th death associated with COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi. Health officials stated:
According to the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center, there were twenty-five (25) cases diagnosed on O‘ahu, two (2) cases on Maui, one (1) case on Hawai‘i Island, and one (1) case diagnosed out of state.
At least 5 cases represent 3 new events and possible clusters, the health department says. The cases reported on O‘ahu are from various areas including Honolulu, Kailua, Mililani, Pearl City, Wahiawa, Waialua, Waianae, Kaneohe, Waimanalo, and Waipahu.
“As the state continues to reopen businesses and rebuild the economy, controlling the spread of COVID-19 will be the key to moving forward,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “Controlling the spread of the virus requires everyone to wear a face covering whenever they are out and avoid crowded places, closed spaces, and close contact with those outside of their household.”
The State of Hawaiʻi says there are now five (5) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island.
Passenger Arrival Numbers Increase
The number of passengers arriving in Hawaiʻi by air also went up, according to this information provided by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: