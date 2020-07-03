(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday at noon, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 975 cases.

There was also one new death reported today. It is the 19th death associated with COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi. Health officials stated:

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is reporting the 19th COVID-19 death today of an elderly adult on O‘ahu who was hospitalized with multiple underlying health issues. Governor David Ige expressed his condolences to the family and friends for their loss.



“Every COVID-19 death is an emotional reminder of the need for all of us to be vigilant and wear a face covering when outside our homes, physically distance ourselves from others and wash hands frequently,” said Gov. Ige. “It’s about protecting each other and allowing the state to reopen safely. We all have a stake in this and now is the most critical time to wear a mask.

According to the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center, there were twenty-five (25) cases diagnosed on O‘ahu, two (2) cases on Maui, one (1) case on Hawai‘i Island, and one (1) case diagnosed out of state.

At least 5 cases represent 3 new events and possible clusters, the health department says. The cases reported on O‘ahu are from various areas including Honolulu, Kailua, Mililani, Pearl City, Wahiawa, Waialua, Waianae, Kaneohe, Waimanalo, and Waipahu.

“As the state continues to reopen businesses and rebuild the economy, controlling the spread of COVID-19 will be the key to moving forward,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “Controlling the spread of the virus requires everyone to wear a face covering whenever they are out and avoid crowded places, closed spaces, and close contact with those outside of their household.”

The State of Hawaiʻi says there are now five (5) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island.

Passenger Arrival Numbers Increase

The number of passengers arriving in Hawaiʻi by air also went up, according to this information provided by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: