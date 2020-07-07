Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For Tuesday, July 7th: 41 New Cases Reported
by Big Island Video News
on
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - The majority of the newly reported COVID-19 cases are on Oʻahu, state health officials announced today at noon.
BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases, and the Hawaiʻi health department map (published Monday) showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days by zip code.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported forty-one (41) new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Thirty-eight (38) cases were identified on Oʻahu, two (2) on Kauaʻi, and one (1) on Hawaiʻi island.
There are eight (8) active cases on Hawaiʻi island, according to both the State and County of Hawaiʻi.
An updated Hawaiʻi health department map that tacks reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 28 days by zip code today shows at least one new case in the Puna Mauka area of East Hawaiʻi.
State health officials have already scheduled a news conference to discuss and answer questions about the recent COVID-19 cases and the state’s continued contact tracing efforts.
Passenger Arrivals By Air
The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority reported another day of over 2,000 arrivals by air. The authority stated:
Yesterday, 2,637 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
