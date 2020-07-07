(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported forty-one (41) new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Thirty-eight (38) cases were identified on Oʻahu, two (2) on Kauaʻi, and one (1) on Hawaiʻi island.

There are eight (8) active cases on Hawaiʻi island, according to both the State and County of Hawaiʻi.

An updated Hawaiʻi health department map that tacks reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 28 days by zip code today shows at least one new case in the Puna Mauka area of East Hawaiʻi.

State health officials have already scheduled a news conference to discuss and answer questions about the recent COVID-19 cases and the state’s continued contact tracing efforts.

Passenger Arrivals By Air

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority reported another day of over 2,000 arrivals by air. The authority stated: