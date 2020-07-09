(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at noon on Thursday.

Of the 36, one (1) new case was reported on Kaui, one (1) new case was reported on Hawaiʻi island, and the remainder were reported on Oʻahu.

The State of Hawaiʻi tallied eight (8) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island as of noon today. Earlier this morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense counted the number of active cases at nine (9).

At noon, there was also a change to the Hawaiʻi Health Department zip code map showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days. The area of Kaʻū that was previously yellow (indicating between 1 and 5 cases) is now white, meaning there have been no cases identified in that zip code region in the last 28 days.

Also on Thursday, the County of Hawaiʻi had this important announcement regarding federal CARES Act funding:

Hawai‘i County will receive $80 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. The County is moving quickly to get these critical dollars into our community to provide financial assistance during the COVID-19 emergency.



To help manage financial recovery programs, the County will release a Request for Proposals (RFP) on Sunday, July 12 at hawaiicounty.gov/cares . Non-profits, financial institutions, or other management organizations with the ability to deliver direct services or sub-awards to communities, businesses, and individuals are invited to apply. Applicants can be non-profit or for-profit entities with the capacity to receive grant awards starting from $250,000 to more than$2 million. Funds must be distributed to the community no later than December 30, 2020. Contractors must comply with all federal and state CARES Act guidelines.



Individuals and individual businesses are not eligible to apply if seeking to address only their own needs. Assistance being sought for this purpose will be addressed through the selected non-profits, financial institutions, or other management organizations awarded contracts through this RFP.



Programs addressed in the RFP include:



Food Assistance – Grants to nonprofits to purchase local farm produce, distribute to restaurants for meal preparation and delivery of meals to vulnerable families and other food need allocations. $3,992,000



Childcare – Grants to licensed childcare providers to support expansion of operations and incentives for new childcare providers; supplies including Hawai`i County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer sanitation, disinfecting supplies, foggers, UV lights and temperature scanners. $2,500,000



Community and Family Resilience – Grants to suppport new and existing social-related, health and wellness programs that build resilient communities through building capacity, supporting the creation and strengthening of relationships that build social captial and foster cooperation and trust. $4,000,000



Connectivity Enhancement – Grants for micro-transmitters and tablets to support remote telework, businesses and education. $1,000,000



Business and Nonprofit Assistance – Grants to support financial obligations including but not limited to rent, leases, mortgage, vehicle leases, master supply agreements and non-governmental utilities and reopening costs. $22,000,000



Individual Grants to Prevent Housing Displacement – Grants to provide unduplicated monetary assistance for rent, leases, mortgages and non-governmental utilities to households directly impacted by COVID-19. $10,000,000



For more details on these programs, visit www.hawaiicounty.gov/cares. Applications for the RFP are due by Tuesday, July 21 at 4:30 p.m. by electronic submission.



To answer potential applicant questions, the County is holding a webinar on Monday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. To sign up for the webinar, or to submit questions in advance, visit www.hawaiicounty.gov/cares.

