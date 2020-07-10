Hale o Keawe at Puʻuhonua O Hōnaunau National Park, courtesy the virtual tour on the NPS website.
Kona National Park Units Open Increased Access
by Big Island Video News
KONA, Hawaiʻi - New areas of Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau and Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park are now open to the public.
(BIVN) – New areas of two Kona-side National Park Service units are now open to the public following COVID-19 relayted closures earlier this year.
Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, the National Park Service says it is increasing public access at both Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historic Park, as well as Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park.
Beginning today (Friday, July 10) access to the following areas will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays:
Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau
Entrance station and fee collection activities
Visitor Center parking lot
Visitors services at the Visitor Center
Kaloko-Honokōhau
Kaloko pond access road
Visitor Center parking lot
Visitor Center and restroom facilities 8:30 a.m-4:00 p.m.
Visitor services
“Services are limited, and visitors should bring everything they might need for a safe visit including water, meals and hand sanitizer. Above all, visitors should be prepared for sudden changes with very little warning should public health concerns require a reversal in our plans,” said Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau NHP Acting Superintendent John Broward.
Areas already open at Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau include:
All hiking trails for day time exercise and outdoor recreational experience
Beach and shoreline areas for hiking. ocean recreation, and fishing (following state regulations), with the exception of Keoneʻele Cove at Hōnaunau which is closed to protect natural and cultural resources
Restroom facilities at the Visitor Center
Royal Ground and Puʻuhonua
Closed areas and suspended services at Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau include:
Picnic Area
All ranger led programs remain suspended
Commercial use suspended
Areas already open at Kaloko-Honokōhau:
All hiking trails for day time exercise and outdoor recreational experience
Beach and shoreline areas for hiking. ocean recreation, and fishing (following state regulations)
Portable toilet facilities at ʻAiʻōpio
Closed areas and suspended services at Kaloko-Honokōhau:
Picnic Area at Kaloko pond
All ranger led programs remain suspended
Commercial use suspended
The National Park Service says it is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
