(BIVN) – A 27-year-old Puna who is wanted by law enforcement is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaiʻi Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Dean Aaron Hess of Puna, who should be considered armed and dangerous.



Hess is wanted for an outstanding bench warrant, as well as for questioning relative to several unrelated criminal investigations.



Hess is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, 220 pounds, blue eyes, and black hair.



He is known to frequent the Fern Forrest subdivision in Puna, as well as the downtown Hilo area.



Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.