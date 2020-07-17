(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is spreading the word on its effort to enforce the mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors and returning residents in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the State, Hawaiʻi County has seen the most quarantine violation arrests with 99. The next highest county was Kauaʻi (46) followed by the City & County of Honolulu (21 arrests made by the Department of the Attorney General) and 16 on Maui.

Governor Ige talked about the issue Thursday during a Facebook live video. The Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center also recorded and distributed video of the discussion, and issued this media release: