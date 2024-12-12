(BIVN) – A Puna man has been arrested and charged with various domestic-related offenses, including the alleged killing of a dog with a hammer.

Police say 41-year-old Henry Tangitau of Pāhoa was arrested Tuesday, December 10, on Alapai Street in Leilani Estates.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Puna patrol officers responded to a domestic incident on Alapai Street in Leilani Estates, where a 35-year-old female victim reported that Tangitau had struck her and her dog with a hammer, killing the animal.

The victim reported that earlier in the day during an argument, Tangitau pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face. He then impeded her ability to breath by strangling her, and restricted her from leaving the residence by tying her to a beam within the house.



After a short period, she was allowed to leave, but remained at the residence. Another verbal argument ensued later in the afternoon, during which Tangitau threatened her and her dog with physical harm. Tangitau then retrieved a hammer and struck the dog on the head several times. When the victim attempted to intervene, she was unintentionally struck with the hammer.



Tangitau was arrested at the scene without incident.



The victim was treated at the scene by Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel, however, declined to be transported to the hospital for further treatment.



Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the residence to recover evidence and document the scene.

On Wednesday, Tangitau was charged with the following offenses:

First-degree terroristic threatening

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Felony abuse family household member

Misdemeanor abuse family household member

First-degree cruelty to animals

Police ask anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Detective Kelsey Kobayashi of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8883 or via email at kelsey.kobayashi@hawaiicounty.gov.