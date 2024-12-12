(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory are maintaining their watch over the active Hawaiʻi island volcano.

Recently, USGS HVO scientists visited the rim of Kaluapele, the Kīlauea caldera, in order to perform maintenance on the webcams overlooking the volcano summit.

HVO said the KWcam had been sending blurry images due water condensation inside the camera enclosure. A geologist inspected the enclosure and found a weak seal. HVO says staff will likely return to make repairs to the enclosure or replace it all together in the future.

HVO staff also visited the B1cam on the western side of Kaluapele “to remove water, replace desiccant packets, and clean off spider webs on the glass which were beginning to obscure the camera’s view.”

Earthquake activity at Kīlauea’s summit region was generally low over the past week, the USGS HVO reported in its most recent update. The alert level for the volcano is at ADVISORY.