(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island coastal areas could see some so-called “nuisance” flooding in the coming days.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued this Special Weather Statement on Saturday afternoon:

The combination of seasonally high astronomical tides and abnormally high sea levels will likely produce nuisance coastal flooding during the next several days. Impacts may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry and salt water inundation on typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure. Flooding is expected around the times of the afternoon high tide through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service recommended the NOAA Tides and Currents website for information about forecast astronomical tides in your area.