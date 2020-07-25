(BIVN) – Hurricane Douglas is 440 miles east of Hilo, and moving west northwest at 18 mph. Douglas will be near the main Hawaiian Islands late tonight through Sunday night.

The National Weather Service says the latest forecast shows Douglas “passing dangerously close to the islands as a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The latest forecast track has the center of Douglas passing just north of Maui, very close to Oahu, then on to Kauai Sunday night.”

“Remember, impacts are realized well away from the center of the storm,” the National Weather Service stated.

A Tropical Storm Warning and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for Hawaiʻi island.

The Big Island is also under a Flash Flood Watch and a High Surf Warning along east-facing shores.

As of 5 a.m. HST, Hurricane Douglas was churning with maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected through the weekend, but forecasters say Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength when it

nears the islands.

“If this forecast holds or even shifts a tad south, impacts will include: strong winds capable of damaging infrastructure, downing trees and causing power outages, heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, and warning-level surf for coastal areas exposed to Douglas moving through,” the National Weather Service wrote. “A combination of the winds, large seas, and higher than predicted water levels could result in coastal flooding issues in the vulnerable low-lying areas due to surge and wave runup.”

From the 5 a.m. HST discussion by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center: