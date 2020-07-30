(BIVN) – 124 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health at noon on Thursday, a new single-day record for the State of Hawaiʻi.

Once again, the majority of the new cases were reported on Oʻahu. Four (4) new cases were also reported in Maui County.

Hawaiʻi island has had the good fortune of seeing its case count decrease, as a result of updated information. Three days ago, the total cumulative case count for Hawaiʻi island was 117. Today, that total number is 115. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported that of those 115 cases, 114 have been released from isolation, indicating that one (1) case is active.

Passenger Arrivals By Air

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: