(BIVN) – A Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rumbled 19 miles beneath the Pahala-area of Hawaiʻi island just after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this message after the earthquake occurred:

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the earthquake which occurred at approximately 10:03am in the vicinity of Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii. I say again, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island of Hawaii.



Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.0 was centered in the vicinity of Kilauea Volcano.



As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity.



Again, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the earthquake that occurred at approximately 10:03am was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii. I say again, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island of Hawaii.

In April 2020, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a Kīlauea Information Statement on this ongoing swarm of deep earthquakes occurring below Pahala. The Kīlauea volcano alert remains at NORMAL / GREEN.

“Past studies suggest these earthquakes, and associated episodes of rhythmic ground shaking known as tremor, are the result of stresses caused by transport of magma through the Earth’s mantle deep beneath the island, an area that may be the source region supplying magma to the active volcanoes,” the USGS HVO wrote in April. “The HVO monitoring network has recorded a high rate of seismicity in this region, typically between 20-40 earthquakes per day, since August 2019. A peak rate of more than 80 per day was recorded in February 2020. These rates are the highest ever measured for the area in the 60 years of instrumental observation. A sustained increase of this deep seismicity above long term background levels began as early as November 2015, although at rates lower than currently observed.”

“Deep earthquakes of this type do not generally pose a hazard from ground-shaking. Most earthquakes in the sequence have been magnitude-2 or lower, and most have not been felt by residents,” the scientists wrote at the time.

