(BIVN) – Four Hawaiian monk seals – named Hilina’i, Leimana, Make Kilo, and Ka’ena – have been transported to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge for release after a stay at the Marine Mammal Center’s Ke Kai Ola hospital in Kona.

The U.S. Coast Guard provided photos of the operation, and this media release:

Personnel from the Coast Guard 14th District, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and The Marine Mammal Center partnered to transport four Hawaiian Monk Seals from Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s hospital dedicated to the rehabilitation of Hawaiian Monk Seals, to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge for release.



“To return four female Hawaiian Monk Seals back to their ocean home is an incredible success story and a significant boost to an endangered population where the survival of every individual is critical,” said Dr. Cara Field, Medical Director, The Marine Mammal Center. “This success story highlights the importance of our ongoing partnerships to help save this species.”



Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge is located on the northern end of the Hawaiian archipelago, and provides a sanctuary/haven for millions of seabirds and over 60 Hawaiian Monk Seals. For more than 13 years, the collaboration between the Coast Guard, The Marine Mammal Center, and NOAA has yielded the successful rehabilitation and release of more than 50 Hawaiian monk seals across the archipelago. The Coast Guard transports six marine mammals on average each year in conjunction with other missions.



The four seals—named Hilina’i, Leimana, Make Kilo, and Ka’ena—were rescued by federal wildlife officials due to the unlikelihood that they would survive in the wild given their smaller size and inability to cope with harsher weather conditions. The four seals were taken to Ke Kai Ola for rehabilitation. They spent over 10 months in rehabilitation battling multiple ailments, including malnutrition. The treatment proved effective and each of the seals saw weight gains in excess of 115 pounds—some tripling in weight—prior to their release.



“NOAA researchers rescued these four female seals as weaned pups in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands in the fall of 2019,” said Dr. Michelle Barbieri, veterinarian, The Marine Mammal Center and NOAA Fisheries. “They had a near zero chance of survival if left in the wild, but this effort has given them a second chance.”