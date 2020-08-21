(BIVN) – Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim, in response to increased coronavirus numbers on Hawaiʻi island, has submitted his COVID-19 Emergency Rule Number 11 to Governor David Ige for his approval.

If approved, the new rule will:

Extend the COVID-19 emergency period to September 30, 2020;

Limit social gathering group sizes to 10 persons indoors and 10 persons outdoors;

Reduce group sizes of sports practices to 25 persons (from 35), and competitive play to 50 persons (from 100); and

Continue the self-quarantine requirements for all travel to Hawai‘i Island.

“We all need to work together to stem the tide of cases in Hawai‘i County, to protect our community,” said Mayor Kim. “Please know that we can all do our part to make it better, by avoiding gatherings, wearing face coverings, and practice social distancing.”

“This is a community issue, and we need the community’s help. Our response to any positive cases is to identify and isolate the people involved,” the Mayor said.

Governor Ige held a virtual news conference on Thursday that included Kaua‘i County Mayor Derek Kawakami and Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. Mayor Kim did not participate.