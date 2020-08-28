(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi at noon on Friday reported 265 new cases of coronavirus statewide, and four (4) new deaths. There have been 59 deaths related to COVID-19 and 7,830 cases in Hawaiʻi since the pandemic began.

UPDATE – (5 p.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

Three (3) O‘ahu residents and one (1) Maui resident are the latest to die from coronavirus. On O‘ahu, two men, both with underlying medical conditions and both of whom had been hospitalized, passed. One was 70 to 79 years-old and the other was older than 80. A woman, from O‘ahu, aged 70 to 79 years-old, hospitalized with underlying conditions, was the third victim on the island in today’s report. A woman on Maui, older than 80, hospitalized and with underlying health conditions was that islands single reported fatality today. The COVID-19 statewide death toll now stands at 59.

Today, the Hawaii health department identified twenty-six (26) new cases on Hawaiʻi island. Of the 279 total cases counted on the Big Island since the start of the pandemic, 162 have been released from isolation, indicating that 117 cases are active.

UPDATE – (5 p.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

While overall disease activity appears stable, the case numbers on O‘ahu are still too high and could potentially stress the healthcare system. Ongoing case activity on some neighbor islands, is also of concern.

The Hawaiʻi health department’s zip code area map for the Big Island now reflects a change in the 96749 area of Keaʻau, which has gone from the color yellow to the color yellow-orange. The change indicates that area of Puna has recorded over 26-cases within the past 28 days. Hilo is red-orange, indicating over 51 cases. There are no zip code areas on Hawaiʻi island in the red. (This paragraph has been edited to provide clarity to the State’s color system)

Testing In Hilo, Waikoloa On Saturday

The County of Hawaiʻi says Premier Medical Group will provide free COVID-19 testing in Hilo and Waikoloa on Saturday, August 29.

The Hilo testing will take place at Prince Kuhio Shopping Center at the Ohuohu Street parking lot (across from Macy’s Menswear Department wing.)

The testing in Waikoloa will take place at the Elementary & Middle School in Waikoloa Village.

The County says both drive-through testings will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one,” the County reminded. “Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.” For further information, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.

Passenger Arrivals By Air

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

Yesterday, 1,605 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year approximately 28,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. Yesterday marked 22 weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

This story will be updated.