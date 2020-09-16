(BIVN) – UPDATED – There are four (4) new cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island as of Wednesday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported. One new death with COVID-19 was also reported, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to sixteen (16).

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is four (4). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eighteen (18) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports one additional death for a total of sixteen (16). Fifteen of the deaths are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Condolences from the Island’s Community go out to the families. For your information, A Coronavirus drive-up test site is scheduled for today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium parking lot, please access site at the Kuawa Street entrance. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til 1:00 in the afternoon. There is also a drive-up test site today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til noon. A test site is scheduled for tomorrow in Kau at the Ocean View Community Center. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til 1:00 in the afternoon. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous. Thank you. With all accepting kuleana, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.

Official data from the Hawaiʻi health department indicated the number of active cases on Hawaiʻi island is dropping (down to 234 on Tuesday). We will update this story with today’s numbers from State and County officials when they are reported to us.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Hilo Medical Center said there were eighteen (18) hospitalized with COVID-19: five (5) were in the ICU, and thirteen (13) were in the COVID Unit.

UPDATED – There have been sixteen (16) total deaths with COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. All but one of those deaths have been residents at the Yukia Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo. Avalon Healthcare, which manages the home, said on Tuesday that a total of 68 residents and 30 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility.

This story will be updated.