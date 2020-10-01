(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public of a traffic pattern shift on the Wailuku Stream Bridge in Hilo, also known as the Signing Bridge, on the first two weekends of October.

The Hawaiʻi DOT provided this closure schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct. 4 , from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct. 4 , from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Night Work)

, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Night Work) Saturday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Oct. 11 , from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Oct. 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Night Work)

According to the Hawaiʻi DOT: