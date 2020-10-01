image of the Wailuku Stream Bridge in Hilo taken earlier this year
Hilo Singing Bridge Repairs To Impact Traffic In October
by Big Island Video News
HILO, Hawaiʻi - On the first two weekends of October, there will be a traffic pattern shift on the Wailuku Stream Bridge in Hilo, State officials say.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public of a traffic pattern shift on the Wailuku Stream Bridge in Hilo, also known as the Signing Bridge, on the first two weekends of October.
The Hawaiʻi DOT provided this closure schedule:
Saturday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Night Work)
Saturday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Oct. 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Night Work)
According to the Hawaiʻi DOT:
The daytime work, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both weekends, involves a single lane closure allowing Waimea/Honokaa bound traffic only on the bridge. Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Wainaku Drive.
The night work, on both weekends, will be an alternating, single lane closure Saturday evening through Sunday morning from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. During this closure, Waimea/Honokaa bound and Hilo bound traffic will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow) in the remaining travel lane.
All work is weather permitting. Motorists are asked to exercise caution and drive with care through the work area.
