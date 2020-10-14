UPDATE – (12:15 p.m.) – There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island as of noon on Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi health department reported, part of the 101 new cases identified statewide. Ten (10) more deaths statewide were also reported.

UPADTE – (9:45 a.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning radio message. The message did not have any updated COVID-19 numbers, but it did have information on today’s testing and ʻOhana food service.

On scheduled testing, a district test, which is open to the public, is schedule for today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 this morning ‘til noon. Another district test is scheduled for today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot from 3 this afternoon ‘til 6 this evening. Please use the Kuawa Street parking entrance. For tomorrow, Thursday, a spot test, which is not open to the public, is scheduled in North Kona at the University of Nations for staff students and close contacts. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. An ʻOhana food service is also scheduled for today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. Distribution will begin at 10 in the morning. Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are critical for us to follow in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect our family, friends and community. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

NOTE: This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers when they are made available.

(BIVN) – There are two district COVID-19 tests scheduled for today. One test site will be in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center, and the other will be in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. District tests are free and open to the public, county officials say.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense will have more information in its morning radio message.

“Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus,” the County of Hawaiʻi said on Tuesday.

The Hawaiʻi County Council is holding an emergency meeting today in Hilo, and is requesting a briefing by Mayior Harry Kim on the status of trans-pacific travel and the related COVID-19 testing requirements. The council meeting is set for 1 p.m.