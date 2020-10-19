(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi health officials on Monday released updated COVID-19 guidance for schools that could inform future decisions on instituting in-person, blended, or distance learning models.

Last month, the Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a comprehensive, 28-page guidance document for public and charter schools “to ensure the education of youth statewide during the pandemic continues with the least disruption possible and without putting students, teachers and staff at increased risk for COVID-19.”

A short time later, the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association objected to the guidance, saying that it did not follow metrics cited by the federal Centers for Disease Control.

The health department eventually withdrew their guidance and went back to the drawing board.

Under the new guidance released Monday, schools on Hawaiʻi island would remain in “blended learning” mode, given the current COVID-19 case rate on the Big Island (per 100,000 population).

In its guidance, the DOH notes that the testing positivity rate “is defined as the percentage of all tests reported that are positive. Tracking percent positivity along with the number of new cases is important in understanding how the virus is spreading in the community.” Also, test percent positivity for Lanai and Molokai are based on all testing performed in Maui County.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health today: