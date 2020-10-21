(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Wednesday. Nine new cases were reported on Hawaiʻi island.

The State has also updated its COVID-related death count, from 189 total deaths to 203 total deaths. The health department now counts 28 COVID-related deaths on Hawaiʻi island. The County of Hawaiʻi, however, says 40 deaths have been reported.

From the updated Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Wednesday morning: