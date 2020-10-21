BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense data on Wednesday, and today's map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Wednesday Update
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were nine (9) new cases of COVID-19 reported today on Hawaiʻi island, part of the 78 new cases reported statewide.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Wednesday. Nine new cases were reported on Hawaiʻi island.
The State has also updated its COVID-related death count, from 189 total deaths to 203 total deaths. The health department now counts 28 COVID-related deaths on Hawaiʻi island. The County of Hawaiʻi, however, says 40 deaths have been reported.
From the updated Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Wednesday morning:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is nine (9). At this date, for Hawaii Island, five (5) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Please do your part to stop the spread of this virus.
On testing for today, a District test which is open to the public is scheduled for today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot from 3 to 6 this afternoon. Please use the Kuawa Street entrance. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Amendment #2 to Emergency Rule #12 is effective today. Inter-island travelers now have the option to test out-of-quarantine. As the number of travelers increase the potential for exposure to Coronavirus increases. Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are critical to stop the spread of the virus and therefore protect our family, friends and community. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.
