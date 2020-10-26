(BIVN) – Public testing is set for today in North Kona, emergency officials say, the day after Hawaiʻi island say a spike in new COVID-19 cases with fifty-one (51).

From the civil defense morning radio message on testing:

On testing for today, a district test – which is open to the public – is scheduled for North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 in the morning till noon. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

“No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay for individuals being tested,” the County of Hawaiʻi says. “Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”

There were no public testing events held on Sunday.

An update on the newly reported COVID-19 cases in the State and County of Hawaiʻi is expected by noon today.