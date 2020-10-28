(BIVN) – Free public testing for COVID-19 resumes today in Hilo and in Kona.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning radio message:

On testing for today, there are two district tests, which are open to the public. One in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 in the morning ‘til noon. The other in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking area from 3 this afternoon ‘til 6.

Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.