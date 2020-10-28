image of district testing in Hilo from video by Daryl Lee
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Testing Update For Wednesday, Oct. 28
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Two district tests, which are free and open to the public, are set for today on either side of the Big Island.
(BIVN) – Free public testing for COVID-19 resumes today in Hilo and in Kona.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning radio message:
On testing for today, there are two district tests, which are open to the public. One in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 in the morning ‘til noon. The other in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking area from 3 this afternoon ‘til 6.
Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Today’s update on new COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi is expected later today at noon.
