(BIVN) – The number of deaths with COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island jumped from forty (40) to forty-eight (48) on Tuesday, according to an evening update from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.

The State of Hawaiʻi reports that same number as thirty-one (31). State officials have stated previously that it is taking some time to officially confirm and count the COVID-related deaths on Hawaiʻi island.

This radio message was distributed by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense at 4:30 p.m. HST:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is seven (7). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Condolences to their family and friends. Know that the virus is in our community and we must make every effort to stop the spread. Gatherings associated with the upcoming holidays and the evidence that gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus make it more important than ever to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 persons. Please accept this kuleana to protect our families, friends and community and to make Hawaii Safe. Know that the preventive measures are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department. On testing for tomorrow, Wednesday, two District Tests, which are open to the public, are scheduled. One in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center and the other in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium.

Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Tuesday reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Seven (7) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases: