(BIVN) – There is no public testing for COVID-19 scheduled on Hawaiʻi island today, but there is a spot test set for Waikoloa. There is also an ʻohana food service scheduled for North Kohala.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s testing, a Spot Test, which is not open to the public, is scheduled in South Kohala at the Ke Kumu Place in Waikoloa Village from 7:30 this morning till 2 this afternoon.

Thank you for cooperation in supporting the testing programs. You can make a difference.

An ʻohana food service is also scheduled today in North Kohala at the Kamehameha Park. Distribution begins at 10 this morning.

Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.