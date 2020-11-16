(BIVN) – A coalition serving Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, a community that is proportionately impacted by COVID-19, is taking a cultural approach to stopping the spread of the virus.

The NHPI Collective COVID-19 Awareness and Prevention Campaign, led by the steering committee of Kamehameha Schools, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, issued a news release on Monday.

“We felt it was our kuleana to address this through a cultural lens. We determined the strengths of our community and utilized these core values to articulate solutions for our ‘ohana,” said Mehana Hind, Community Engagement Director at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. “We are asking everyone to mālama your pālama and take care of your mind, body and spirit, and your ‘ohana.”

From the NHPI Collective news release: