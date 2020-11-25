(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for an area of East Hawaiʻi, in effect until 7:30 p.m.

At 4:21 p.m. HST, forecasters said, radar indicated heavy rain over Hilo and Puna districts. “Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour,” the weather advisory stated. “The heaviest rainfall was occurring between Hilo and Pahoa. Additional rain is expected during the next several hours.”

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaʻau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Pahoa, Pepeekeo, Honomu, Hakalau, Laupahoehoe, Fern Acres and Eden Roc.

This story will be updated.