(BIVN) – The inauguration of the new Mayor, Prosecuting Attorney, and nine Councilmembers will be a virtual event, the County of Hawaiʻi announced on Tuesday, with no public attendance.

“To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, only elected officials, program participants, and essential staff will be present,” wrote County Clerk Jon Henricks.

The inaugural ceremony will be presented to the public via livestream and also broadcasted live on Channel 55, Nā Leo TV at 12:00 p.m. on December 7, 2020, Henricks said.

“We are pleased to offer this virtual event in recognition of this momentous occasion,” Henricks added.

The program for the event has already been uploaded to the Hawaiʻi County website.

At 9 a.m. that same day, the Hawaiʻi County Council will first meet – as it traditionally does – to express its gratitude to outgoing councilmembers Valerie Poindexter and Karen Eoff for their years of public service.

The council will reconvene at 2 p.m. – after the noon inaugural ceremony – in order to designate Maile David as the new council chair and Aaron Chung as the vice chair, appoint members to various council committees, and adopt the rules of procedure for the term.