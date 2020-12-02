(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is has been issued for North and South Kona, in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The rest of the Hawaiian islands face a High Surf Warning. From the National Weather Service:

A large northwest swell will increase surf to well above warning levels tonight and Wednesday. Large surf is expected to continue into Thursday. The early Wednesday morning high tide will bring an increased risk of wave runup and overwash along low- lying coastlines exposed to the swell.

West facing shores of the Big Island can expect to see surf heights over 8 feet. Other islands, such as Niihau and Kauai, might see surf heights of 35 to 45 feet along north and west facing shores.

“The highest probability for water reaching coastal roadways and property will be early morning Wednesday as the peak of the swell and high tide coincide,” forecasters said.

There is also a Special Weather Statement in place along the rest of the Hawaiʻi coastline. The National Weather Service says coastal flooding and harbor surges will be possible due.

On Tuesday morning, forecasters said: