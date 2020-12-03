BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaii Island COVID-19 Thursday Update: 7 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 144 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Thursday, with seven (7) of those cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 144 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Only seven (7) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 114 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 17 cases
96740 (Kona) – 34 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is seven (7). At this date, for Hawaii Island two (2) are hospitalized. A total forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last two weeks. Mahalo nui loa.
The Coronavirus case count and fatalities continue to dramatically increase across our Nation and are projected to continue ‘til early next year. The Island and State of Hawaii remains as one of the safest places to be in the United States. The Department of Health data shows Hawaii Island leading the state in following preventative measures of face coverings and well ahead of other counties in the participation by the community in testing. Remember the purpose of testing is for early detection and early treatment to protect self, loved ones and community.
Thank you, Hawaii, please continue to get better and within policies of distancing, face coverings, and gatherings, stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness. Do this and Hawaii Island can safely go through the next two or three months in a safe way. You live in a very special place of nature’s gifts and the warmest of people. We can do this. To organizations of “Make Hawaii Safe,” “808,” “Kupuna Fit,” “Our Kuleana,” “Keiki Heroes,” “Gold Star,” and so many others, thank you for what you do to keep Hawaii safe.
Thank you for listening and have a safe day. Mahalo nui loa.
