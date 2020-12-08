BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Tuesday Update: 5 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 53 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Tuesday, with five(5) of those cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 53 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Of that number, five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 96 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 23 cases
96740 (Kona) – 25 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports five (5) new cases for Hawaii Island. At this date, for Hawaii Island two (2) are hospitalized. A total forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last three weeks.
The Coronavirus case count and fatalities continue to dramatically increase across our Nation and are projected to continue at the current rate or worse through early next year. Do know the extreme seriousness of what is happening in parts of the mainland. Please be aware of the need for extreme care of traveling anywhere on the mainland especially of high volume tourist destination areas. Residents returning from travel should be especially cautious when interacting with family and friends.
The community needs your help to stop the spread of the virus. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies of wearing face coverings, maintaining distancing and gatherings no more than 10 persons. Please accept this kuleana to keep our island safe.
