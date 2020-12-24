(BIVN) – There were 129 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Of that number, thirteen (13) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 162 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 40 cases

96740 (Kona) – 45 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports thirteen (13) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. A total of fifty (50) deaths have been reported for Hawaii Island. The Island and State of Hawaii remain as one of the safest places to be in the United States. We need to continue to stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness within the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Please accept this kuleana to keep Hawaii safe especially when we gather and celebrate during the Holiday Season. Thank you for listening and have a safe day.

In an earlier message, county officials said there will be no COVID-19 testing events on Friday. The next scheduled tests are on Saturday when three District Tests are scheduled: One in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center, one in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium, and one in Puna at Keaʻau High School.