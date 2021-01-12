Hawaii COVID-19 Tuesday Update: 114 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI - Of the 114 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide at noon on Tuesday, twenty (20) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) -There were 114 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Of that, only four (4) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 159 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:
96743 (Kohala) – 18 cases
96720 (Hilo) – 25 cases
96740 (Kona) – 47 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports four (4) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported in the last two weeks.
Positive cases remain at alarmingly high levels globally and nationally which in turn is contributing to the travel related positive cases on Hawaii Island. Key to our safety is following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 people. We need to get better at following the preventive measures to keep our family, friends, and community safe. Please accept this kuleana so we may continue to make Hawaii a safe community.
For your information, covid-19 vaccinations have been occurring throughout our island and distribution will be expanded in the coming week. Information will be shared soon on how to register and schedule an appointment along with when and where vaccinations will be available.
