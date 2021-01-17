(BIVN) – There were 132 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Of that, seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

Four deaths (4) with COVID-19 were also reported.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 151 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now four (4) areas showing totals of over 10 cases:

96743 (Kohala) – 16 cases

(Kohala) – 16 cases 96720 (Hilo) – 18 cases

(Hilo) – 18 cases 96740 (Kona) – 55 cases

(Kona) – 55 cases 96704/96726 (South Kona) – 12 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: