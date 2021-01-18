(BIVN) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi through Tuesday afternoon, as “a vigorous front” will stall out over the Big Island today.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Hawaiʻi island summits until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible on Maunakea and Mauna Loa above the 12,000 ft elevation.

From the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

A cold front will stall the Big Island today through Tuesday. A low aloft combined with strong north and northeast winds will help enhance precipitation along windward and mountain areas. These areas, especially around the Hamauka coast, will see the greatest risk for flash flooding. Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.

Due to the Flash Flood Watch, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said following is advised: