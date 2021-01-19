(BIVN) – Long-time educator Laura Clint Acasio has been chosen to fill the Hawaiʻi State Senate seat for District 1 in Hilo, which was vacated by Kai Kahele when he was elected to U.S. Congress.

Governor David Ige announced the appointment of Acasio on Tuesday. The other two candidates, submitted to the Governor for consideration by Hawaiʻi County Democrats, were current Hawaiʻi State Representative Christopher Toshiro Todd, and Maureen Nāmaka Rawlins.

Acasio will serve out the remainder of Kahele’s term which ends in 2022.

“Laura Acasio is an excellent representative of the community she has served for many years. I have every confidence in her ability to serve with integrity, and I look forward to working with her,” said Gov. Ige.

From the office of the Governor:

Acasio has been an educator with the Department of Education since 1998, having served as a teacher and long-term substitute in grades K-12 at 15 schools across the state. She has served in various capacities with the Hawai‘i Democratic Party since 2016, including party chair from 2018-2020. In addition, Acasio is an executive board member with Ka ‘Umeke Ka‘eo Public Charter School and has served her community widely. Her work includes — restoration volunteer for the Hilo Women’s Prison, restoration steward with Protect Kaho‘olawe ‘Ohana, co-founder of the Hilo Boys and Girls Club Community, teen mentor and facilitator with the Nature Conservancy and member of the Surfrider Foundation.

“I am honored and extremely humbled to accept the Senate District 1 appointment made by Governor Ige. I commit myself to be of service and represent the voices of Senate District 1 as we face the coming challenges. I look forward to working closely with fellow Hawai‘i State Legislators and our community at large. I carry in my heart the deep meaning rooted in the State Motto: Ua Mau Ke Ea o ka ‘Aina i ka Pono,” said Acasio.