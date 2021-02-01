(BIVN) – The Kohala Center on Monday announced that the Pelekāne Watershed project has been completed.

With assistance from Parker Ranch, The Center says its field crew of watershed stewardship technicians completed the following activities to help mitigate wildfire risk, erosion, and sediment runoff:

Fencing: 15,129 feet of fence were installed, repaired, or retrofitted, dividing a 2,052-acre paddock into two smaller, more secure paddocks to allow for rotational grazing.

15,129 feet of fence were installed, repaired, or retrofitted, dividing a 2,052-acre paddock into two smaller, more secure paddocks to allow for rotational grazing. New water trough: A new watering trough was established away from Makeahua Stream to move cattle to desired areas for grazing and away from riparian areas.

A new watering trough was established away from Makeahua Stream to move cattle to desired areas for grazing and away from riparian areas. Monitoring: Photo points and plots were established within the project area in order to assess and measure vegetation percent cover and height on a quarterly basis.

Photo points and plots were established within the project area in order to assess and measure vegetation percent cover and height on a quarterly basis. Community education and outreach: Two virtual events were held to share best management practices and discuss future project ideas with community members.

From the Kohala Center:

A two-year effort to protect and improve water quality and ecosystem health in Hawai‘i Island’s Pelekāne Watershed was recently completed by The Kohala Center, an independent nonprofit organization based in Waimea. Through the Hawai‘i State Department of Health’s (HDOH) Polluted Runoff Control 319 Program and in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), The Center helped to implement a rotational and targeted grazing program to support erosion control in the watershed. The completed activities are expected to reduce future wildfire risk, sediment runoff, and nonpoint source pollution in the region, in turn protecting coral reefs, enhancing recreational usage, and contributing to historic and cultural preservation. Pelekāne is one of South Kohala’s major watersheds, and a majority of the land is privately owned and used for cattle grazing. The EPA currently lists Pelekāne Bay as an “impaired waterbody” due to sedimentation. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) selected West Hawai‘i Island, where Pelekāne is located, as a NOAA Habitat Focus Area because of its extensive reef systems, tangible threats, ongoing conservation efforts, and strong community involvement. The bay has been listed in HDOH’s List of Impaired Waters due to substantial soil erosion. Currently, 85% of the watershed is used for cattle ranching operations. Pelekāne Bay receives runoff from numerous streams within the watershed, and following brush fire events, the amount of sediment that reaches the ocean is far greater than what is considered acceptable. Preventing wildfires by reducing fuel load—flammable vegetation such as non-native fountain grass and leaf litter—is a priority for managing erosion in the watershed. Large brush fires in the area in recent years have led to the runoff of vast amounts of sediment during post-fire rain events, compromising water quality and smothering coral reefs in Pelekāne Bay. A Pelekane Bay Watershed Management Plan developed in 2005 recommended the establishment of a rotational, targeted cattle grazing program to help reduce fuel load in the watershed, given that managed cattle can be highly effective at controlling brush levels. Because smaller and more manageable paddocks better facilitate targeted and rotational grazing, one large paddock was divided into two paddocks with the installation of fence and the repair of older paddock fences. Additionally, a new water trough was installed in a less-utilized pasture where water was not previously available in order to draw cattle away from Makeahua Stream. These steps were taken to minimize runoff caused directly by cattle, reduce the accumulation of cow manure in the riparian area, and minimize the buildup of fire fuels that could burn if left unchecked.