(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on Hawaiʻi island – and the summit of Haleakala on Maui – in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“A fast-moving cold front will bring moisture to the summits of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today,” the forecasters wrote. “Meanwhile, a low aloft will drop temperatures to near-freezing over Haleakala, and well

below-freezing over Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.”

As of Tuesday morning, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park said the Mauna Loa Summit is closed for overnight camping, but is open for day use.

The access road to the summit of Maunakea is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at an elevation of 9,200 feet “due to the forecast of high humidity, fog, and icy road conditions,” rangers say.