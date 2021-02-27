The following is a transcript for the video article above.

Our examination of the newly released archive of government drone video continues, with part three in our series.

The U.S Geological Survey recently made over a thousand video files available to the public. They were recorded by Unoccupied Aircraft Systems between May and September 2018 during the four-month eruption of Kilauea volcano on the lower East Rift Zone.

Picking up where we left off – chronologically, after the loss of Kapoho. Most of the video captured at this time focused on the long lava-channel created by the dominant vent of the Puna eruption, known as Fissure 8.

When this drone video was recorded, lava fountains from the fissure were still reaching over 100 feet high, sending a shower of molten fragments over the rim of the cone, building it higher, day-by-day.

At night, the glow from the fissure and its lava channel lit up the sky.

The eruption at Fissure 8 would end just a few months after this recording, and Kīlauea would go quiet for two years.

Today, the community is still waiting for an appropriate, Hawaiian name for this fissure to be made official.

The Hawaii Board on Geographic Names is using community input to reach a decision. The proposal supported by Kahu Piʻilani Kaʻawaloa is a leading candidate. This is the audio of her testimony at the most recent board meeting, held virtually.

The next meeting of the Hawaiʻi Board on Geographic Names is set for March 2nd. The naming of Fissure 8 is on the agenda.