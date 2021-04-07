(BIVN) – The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that it is reopening its three open-air covered play courts in Pāhoa, Pana‘ewa, and Waimea.

“As we continue to evaluate reopening our facilities in a safe manner, we are taking the next step of opening these three covered play court facilities specifically because they have an open-air design,” said Maurice Messina, Department of Parks and Recreation Director, in a news release.

The covered play courts at Pana‘ewa Park and Pāhoa District Park reopened Monday, April 5. The County says the Waimea District Park’s covered play court, which is currently being utilized as a Resilience Learning Hub, will reopen on Monday, May 3, 2021.

“These facilities will be available for scheduled, organized recreation activities, and reservations are required,” said Messina. “The Recreation Directors at each facility will work with the public on reservations, sanitization protocols, and return-to-play safety plans. Safety of the public and staff is paramount, and we ask for patience as we continue to assess our reopening strategy in accordance with the Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule.” The County says unscheduled or walk-in uses will not be allowed until further notice.

For more information, including dates and times of availability, please call: