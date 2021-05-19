USGS: "A small area of molten lava (orange) was observed within Halema‘uma‘u Crater at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano, Island of Hawai‘i, on May 17, 2021, at 8:55 a.m. HST. Surficial activity was observed in both the northern and southern elongated lobes that were active last week, albeit in smaller areas of the lobes. This photo shows surficial activity in the southern part of the southern lobe." (USGS photo by J.M. Chang)
Recent SO2 emission rate measurements and geologic observations suggest that the effusion (eruption) rate has decreased significantly since mid-April. This implies a decrease in lava effusion rate that may indicate a coming pause in eruptive activity. Even with decreased effusion rates, conditions around Halema‘uma‘u crater remain hazardous.
There is still no unusual activity noted in the East Rift Zone. “Geodetic monitors indicate that the summit and upper East Rift Zone – between the summit and Puʻuʻōʻō – is refilling at rates similar to those measured over the past 2 years and before the December 2020 eruption,” scientists wrote. “SO2 and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) emissions from Puʻuʻōʻō were below instrumental detection levels when last measured on January 7 2021.”
According to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, stagnant and solidified lava crust covered 99% of the lake surface as measured by thermal mapping on May 13.
There is still no unusual activity noted in the East Rift Zone. “Geodetic monitors indicate that the summit and upper East Rift Zone – between the summit and Puʻuʻōʻō – is refilling at rates similar to those measured over the past 2 years and before the December 2020 eruption,” scientists wrote. “SO2 and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) emissions from Puʻuʻōʻō were below instrumental detection levels when last measured on January 7 2021.”