(BIVN) – There were 80 newly reported cases of COVID-19 (confirmed and probable) in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Three (3) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with two (2) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 57 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.8% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing a total of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 13 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,426,107 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 11,197 from May 19th.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next scheduled COVID-19 testing will be on Friday when a test is scheduled in Puna at the Pāhoa District Park from 9 a.m. to noon. “You may also go to community clinics and medical facilities for COVID-19 testing,” a civil defense message stated. “Please call the clinic or facility before you go.”